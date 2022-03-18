Fargo Police launching new online reporting system

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is getting ready to launch a new online reporting system in hopes of freeing up officers and focusing in on public safety.

People will be able to report low level, low priority crimes online. The department says the resource can be used when there is no public safety risk, if you’re not witnessing a crime in progress, or the suspect isn’t known.

Chief David Zibolski says it can be used for situations such as shoplifting or thefts from vehicles. It is also a good tool to log your valuables.

“Keep track of their serial numbers for your bicycles, your expensive tools, things that may get stolen and in the online system you can enter that serial number in we can get that entered into the system so that if we stop someone later with your property, we can run that serial number, connect that dot to that particular person, and there’s still an investigation and potential arrest.”

The chief adds that calls for service haven’t been evaluated in quite some time and the online reporting system is all about efficiency.

“Things that should be referred to social services or an attorney if it’s a civil matter and no one is being threatened there’s no harm being done. Traditionally those calls come in and we go to them and that’s another analysis that we have to do. We’ve got to free up our officers and we have to kind of take control of our resources and prioritize towards public safety.”

Zibolski says last year, a similar program helped eliminate 6,500 calls.

The new online system launches March 28. You can make reports by calling police, through an app, online, or by using a kiosk in the lobby of the police department.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.