EMT bootcamp to fill open positions in North Dakota communities

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com/Valley News Live) - It’s a common theme for Emergency Medical Services nationwide; there is a critical shortage.

Jamestown Ambulance has been affected by the EMS shortage and has created a unique opportunity to get new staff in less than a month.

The Ringdahl EMT Academy is a proposed “bootcamp” that will take an original three month course and condense it into 18 days, including testing while providing full-time benefits of an EMT.

“Looking around I think the idea has been out there for a little bit but I don’t think anyone in our area, or maybe in North Dakota, has attempted this yet,” said Operations Manager Andrew Berkey.

Berkey says they provide three-month courses through their Jamestown EMS Education program.

“The EMT academy, however, is going to take that three month program into about 18 days, technically we’re talking 16 days with two days built in testing.”

Berkey says they’re testing the academy in Jamestown, Lisbon, and Casselton. While normal EMT classes cost around $1,200 for training materials and more, the academy will be paying people while they educate themselves.

“The really exciting thing about this is we’re actually going to pay people to do this.”

Berkey says it has been a busy week, he’s already conducted nine interviews with people they are hoping will make a full-time commitment.

“What we’re asking them to do is commit to a full time level right out of the gate. This is a fully paid position to be a student and then upon completion of your exams transition into a full time job with Ringdahl EMS.”

As the job market continues to remain strained across the board, Berkey says this will benefit the healthcare industry and our communities.

“You take a healthcare industry that’s already just stressed to the max and you put a pandemic on top of it and the number of people walking away from healthcare right now are insane and we need to survive. We don’t want to imagine a world where someone calls 911 and no one comes for you, that is horrible to even think about. So, we needed to think outside the box, we needed new answers, new solutions because we have to survive, there’s no other option here.”

For more information on the EMT Academy, you can contact Jamestown Area Ambulance at 701-251-2273 or like their Facebook page for further updates.

