Advertisement

Credit reporting agencies to change handling of medical debt

About two-thirds of medical debts are the result of a one-time or short-term medical expense,...
About two-thirds of medical debts are the result of a one-time or short-term medical expense, the Kaiser Family Foundation reported.(MGN)
By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Credit reporting agencies Equifax, Experian and TransUnion announced Friday they are changing how medical collection debts will be reported.

Starting on July 1, paid medical collection debts will no longer be included on credit reports, according to a news release from TransUnion.

The release also stated medical collection debts under $500 would not be reported in the first half of 2023.

In addition, the time period before an unpaid medical collection debt is reported will increase from six months to one year. The release stated that this is to allow consumers to have time to work with insurance and healthcare providers in order to address their debt.

TransUnion said the changes will eliminate nearly 70% of medical collection debt tradelines in consumer credit reports. A tradeline is information about a person’s account that is sent, generally on a regular basis, to a consumer reporting agency, the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau says.

About two-thirds of medical debts are the result of a one-time or short-term medical expense, the Kaiser Family Foundation reported.

The agencies cited this as well as the COVID-19 pandemic and detailed reviews as reasons for the new measure, stating they allow consumers to “focus on their personal wellbeing and recovery.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Valdez, 26
UPDATE: Cause of death of missing man released
Kmart on South University Drive in Fargo
Water shooting out of roof at Fargo Kmart
Robert William Ramirez, age 2
AMBER ALERT CANCELED: Abducted Minnesota toddler reunited with mother
“They listed myocarditis as the cause, with a contributing factor of the COVID Pfizer vaccine....
COVID-19 vaccine contributes to Sioux Falls man’s death
Elton John jersey
Those able to go to the long-awaited Elton John show are excited, but those who can’t are having trouble selling tickets

Latest News

A family walks through smoke down the Arnold Blvd. frontage road after evacuating the...
Texas wildfires fueled by gusty winds prompt evacuations
The woman, later identified as LaKevia Jackson, appeared to be attending a celebration at the...
Woman killed in argument over bowling ball, Atlanta police say
Firing-squad executions have been given the greenlight in South Carolina.
Firing-squad executions get the greenlight in South Carolina
Police released a sketch of a baby who was found dead in April 2009.
Mother of ‘Baby Theresa’ identified, charged 13 years after infant’s death
gas pump
Last year, the Valley saw hundreds of dollars in gas drive off