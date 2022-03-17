UPDATE: Water shooting out of roof at Fargo Kmart

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The City of Fargo says Enclave was issued a permit for demolition.

Contractors typically handle water shutoffs.

The city says it appears there was a miscommunication between Enclave and the contractor which resulted in the water not being turned off.

---------------------

ORIGINAL STORY: The demolition of the Kmart on South University Drive in Fargo will likely be on hold for a bit.

A pipe was hit just before noon on Thursday and crews there reported flooding inside the building. Water can be seen shooting out of the roof on the north side of the Kmart.

No word on what caused the pipe burst, but demolition is currently underway at the Kmart. Crews arrived on scene to shut the water off and one of the workers told Valley News Live the water is typically turned off prior to demolition of a structure.

The Fargo Fire Department was on scene for a short time as well. Check back throughout the day for more information.

