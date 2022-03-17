Advertisement

Teen accused of setting girlfriend on fire ‘to see what it was like,’ court documents say

Joshua Randall White Jr., 18,
Joshua Randall White Jr., 18,(Source: Ouachita Correctional Center)
By Matthew Segura and Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 9:30 AM CDT
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE/Gray News) – A teenager in Louisiana is accused of setting his girlfriend on fire, according to deputies.

KNOE reports court records show Joshua Randall White Jr., 18, was arrested on March 15 in connection with the attack that happened on March 5.

The deputy investigating said White was drinking alcohol with his girlfriend and is accused of dousing her with an unknown liquid.

White then used a lighter to set her on fire, the report states.

According to the deputy, the victim suffered severe burns to her chin, neck, head and hair.

Court documents say White told the victim that he wanted to set someone on fire “to see what it was like.”

White was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on a felony charge of domestic abuse battery, serious injury burning.

