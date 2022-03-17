Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office looking for wanted man

STUTSMAN COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Stutsman County Sheriff says they need help locating 20-year-old Dallas Holland.

He’s wanted for possession of a controlled substance and probation violations in Mercer County.

Holland is 5′9 with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Authorities say he has last known addresses in Jamestown and Buchanan.

If you know his whereabouts you are asked to call the Stutsman County Sheriff’s office at 701-252-9000.

