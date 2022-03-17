Temps Below Freezing Overnight, A.M. Slick Spots

FRIDAY: Friday morning, we will see mostly cloudy skies and temperatures dropping below 32 degrees. A lot of the melt from the day will be refreezing and creating slick areas. There may also be more areas of fog or freezing fog in the morning that could be another contributing factor to icy/frosty roads and sidewalks! Clouds decrease through the morning and into the afternoon with highs again warming into the 30s and low 40s.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Saturday brings more mild weather with morning temperatures in the 20s warming into the 40s to near 50. Sunday will be yet another very mild day with temperatures in the 40s and 50s, though more cloud cover and breezier conditions are expected ahead of our next potential weather-maker. Sunday is the first day of Spring - the Vernal Equinox!

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies take hold as we bring the chance of some rain and snow into the forecast. Temperatures still look mild in the 40s to low 50s for Monday before a chance for rain showers looks to move in from the south by Monday night and may transition to snow north and east where temperatures drop closer to or below the freezing mark. Temperatures fall into the 20s and 30s Tuesday with rain possible where temperatures are above freezing, and snow/mix where temperatures are near or below the 32 degree mark. Unsettled conditions may linger into Wednesday with cooler temperatures. There is still a lot of uncertainty in regards to the track and timing of this system but we will keep a close eye on it for you!

THURSDAY: Quieter conditions return for Thursday with morning low temperatures in the 20s and afternoon highs warming into the 30s and 40s once again along with more sunshine and breezy conditions.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

FRIDAY: Chance of morning fog/freezing fog. Decreasing clouds. Low: 26. High: 41.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 28. High: 45.

SUNDAY - SPRING EQUINOX: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Still very mild. Low: 26. High: 50.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of P.M. rain showers. Low: 35. High: 49.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Low: 34. High: 39.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Low: 28. High: 41.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and mild conditions. Low: 27. High: 46.

