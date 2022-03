FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police can confirm a single-car crash happened March 17th at 2:30 a.m. the 300 block of 30th Ave. N.

The driver, Lane Sebulski, was the only occupant in the vehicle.

Sebulski sustained minor injuries and was arrest for a DUI.

