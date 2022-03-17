Preventing basement water damage ahead of the spring thaw

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The mid-march thaw has given people a nice taste of spring, but with the warmer weather comes reminders to prepare basements for possible water damage or flooding as the snow begins to melt.

Now that the sun is higher in the sky, local master plumber Rob Nesteth said there are three things homeowners should check sooner rather than later.

At the top of the list are sump pumps. It’s a system of valves used to remove water from a basement. Nesteth advises people to ensure the sump pump is properly placed and working. He added it would be a good idea to get a battery backup sump pump. It’s a system that comes with an alarm system that notifies the homeowner if something isn’t working right before major damage is done.

Next, Nesteth said homeowners should clean their backwater valves. He said if the city sewer system gets backed up, the backwater valve will close and protect the basement from potential flooding.

Another thing to keep in mind is home water hydrants on the outside of the home. With the deep freeze across the Red River Valley, Nesteth warns some hydrants might have burst during the winter. He said to check and make sure the pipes aren’t frozen.

”Once we’re at the emergency type level with the amount of snow we’ve had this year, plumbers, we get busy,” explained Nesteth, “Sometimes there’s not enough product or not enough manpower to get to everybody before there is already damage in the home. Proactive is better than reactive.”

Once the spring thaw really gets going, Nesteth said Legacy Plumbing can receive anywhere from 20 to 50 calls per day. Doing small steps now can save homeowners thousands of dollars in damages.

