New Fargo Police K9 training to serve the community

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department’s newest K9 recruit is undergoing a 12-week training program to prepare him for shift work.

Thor is a 13-month-old Belgian Malinois who was born in Minnesota. His partner is Officer Elliott Olerud, who says this breed of dog makes a great police dog because of its high drive and intense sense of smell. He says they’re also protective of their owners and Thor is “such a lover.”

K9 Thor and Officer Olerud are currently undergoing a rigorous training course of 40 hours per week for 12 weeks.

The Fargo Police Department says, even adorable police K9′s don’t arrive with good manners, obedience training or calmness. The course will prepare Thor and Olerud as an effective public safety duo.

Fargo Police say they’ll continue to showcase Thor’s progress up and through graduation of the training program.

