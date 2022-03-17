ND Sober Ride offering discounted Lyft rides for St. Patrick’s Day

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A program through the North Dakota Department of Transportation is offering discounted Lyft rides March 17-21. People can use code “VZMARCH1″ to get $10 off a Lyft ride.

The DOT’s Safety Public Information Program Manager says approximately 1 in 7 (14%) adult arrests in North Dakota in 2020 were for driving under the influence (DUI), with alcohol being a factor in about 41% of deadly crashes in North Dakota annually.

Discounted rides are made possible through grant funds from AAA of North Dakota. Lyft codes are unique to each holiday or event and the code can be used once per time period. Codes can be found on the Vision Zero website.

Companies interested in sponsoring ND Sober Ride can contact NDDOT Safety Public Information Program Manager Lauren Bjork by emailing lbjork@nd.gov.

The ND Sober Ride campaign is part of the Vision Zero program to eliminate crash deaths and serious injuries on North Dakota roads.

Lyft adds fuel surcharge to help offset rising gas prices

The discount for St. Patrick’s Day rides comes as Lyft just announced a fuel surcharge of 55 cents to each ride to help offset surging gas prices. The company said earlier this week that it would be following DoorDash and Uber who also announced surcharges this week and on Wednesday it released details of its plan.

The company said in a blog post that the surcharge will be effective beginning next week, with all of the money going directly to its drivers.

The measure will remain in place for at least the next 60 days.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.