Advertisement

At least 6 killed in fiery crash involving dozens of vehicles on Missouri interstate

Multiple deaths and vehicles fires in a major crash on I-57 near Charleston, Mo.
By Marsha Heller and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS/Gray News) - Law enforcement officials reported multiple people died and vehicles caught fire after a crash Thursday on Interstate 57 in Missouri.

Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker says there have been six confirmed deaths as a result of the collisions.

According to Zach Bolden, director of the Mississippi County EMS, it was foggy when they responded. They believe someone hit the brakes and a chain-reaction crash followed, KFVS reported.

He said about 40 to 50 vehicles or more were involved.

Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker says there are five confirmed deaths in the crash.

Bolden also confirmed multiple deaths. He said one person was airlifted out, and another helicopter was on scene standing by.

Several more people were taken to hospitals, and several were treated on scene.

According to Bolden, one or two emergency responders were also taken to hospitals.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said just before noon that officers and emergency responders in the area are continuing to process the scene.

The Missouri Department of Transportation has closed I-57 in Mississippi County from the Missouri-Illinois border at the Mississippi River to Interstate 55 in Sikeston until further notice.

It’s expected to be closed for several hours.

Copyright 2022 KFVS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ND Elite
UPDATE: Investigation into former staff member at North Dakota Elite Cheer
Anthony Valdez, 26
UPDATE: Cause of death of missing man released
Arrest made in connection with 2007 death of Minot State student Anita Knutson
Teen has life-threatening injuries after snowmobile crashes with truck
Unruly fan allegedly assaults referee- March 15
Unruly fan allegedly assaults a referee at a boy’s high school basketball game

Latest News

University of Pennsylvania transgender athlete Lia Thomas swims in a preliminary heat for the...
Penn’s Thomas becomes first transgender woman to win NCAA swimming championship
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 file photo, Elton John performs "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again"...
Elton John - Know Before You Go
A volunteer of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces assists a woman to cross the street in...
Rescuers search theater rubble as Russian attacks continue
Residents in Santa Barbara say a Chick-fil-A's drive-thru line is causing more than just...
City considering Chick-fil-A location a ‘public nuisance’