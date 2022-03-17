Advertisement

Mild COVID cases could increase diabetes symptoms, study says

Study shows link between mild COVID cases that don't require hospitalization and an increased...
Study shows link between mild COVID cases that don't require hospitalization and an increased risk of diabetes.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new study shows people who recovered from COVID-19 are more likely to develop diabetes even if their case was mild.

Researchers looked at nearly 36,000 people who were diagnosed with COVID, but not hospitalized.

The cases occurred between March 2020 and January 2021, which was before the omicron variant was identified.

Compared to people who never had COVID, they were 28% more likely to develop type 2 diabetes.

That might be due to damage the virus is known to cause to beta cells in the pancreas. These cells are responsible for releasing insulin.

The study did not consider body mass index, which is one of the most well-known risk factors for diabetes.

It also didn’t look at COVID infections that resulted in hospitalizations. Those cases have previously been linked to higher instances of diabetes.

The new research was published Wednesday in Diabetologia, the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Performance at Red River Valley Fair canceled
ND Elite
Investigation into staff at North Dakota Elite Cheer
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Officials confirm criminal investigation into Jamestown youth hockey team players
Ukrainian family receives kindness from local restaurant- March 14
Ukrainian family gets a taste of American kindness after arriving in Fargo
Structure fire reported at Casey's
UPDATE: Overheated extension cord sets off small fire at Fargo gas station

Latest News

The quake shook large parts of eastern Japan, including Tokyo, where buildings shook violently.
Powerful quake off north Japan kills 4, more than 90 injured
More Russian attacks on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, saw shells hit several residential...
Russia’s onslaught continues amid optimism over talks
Horror is unfolding across Ukraine as civilian shelters are being lethally attacked by Russian...
Biden labels Putin a 'war criminal' as innocents are slaughtered
The ruling Wednesday comes after a Cook County judge sentenced Smollett last week to...
Court: Jussie Smollett can leave county jail during appeal