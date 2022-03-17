Last of Moorhead mass-released parakeets finally adopted

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After nearly a year, the last of the near 100-released pet birds have finally all found their forever homes.

It’s a story we’ve been following for you since last June, when a man released dozens of Budgies, also known as Parakeets, near a Moorhead Country Club and later surrendered over 20 more birds and unhatched eggs to a West Fargo bird shelter.

On Thursday, sun was shining and the birds were chirping at the Center for Avian Adoption and Rescue in celebration of the nine last budgies to leave the nest over the weekend.

“it is such a relief and a good feeling!” Candi Willey, Vice President of Center for Avian Adoption, Rescue, Education.

It’s been a long nine months for Willey and the shelter, as she says around 20 more birds were caught throughout the metro and brought in by the public to Willey’s care, which she says was no small task.

“I was really concerned on their health as well because they were in really, really bad shape. It was not a good situation,” she said.

Unfortunately, Willey says many of the Budgies were found dead and the unaccounted for are now presumed dead; Likely either killed by our harsh winter or picked off by a predator.

“It sounds really sad, but we were grateful that he turned in the ones he did, so we had to count our blessings there,” Willey said.

She urges the community to always keep the rescue shelter in mind, and emphasizes her door is always open to take in and care for feathery friends, no matter how many or the situation.

“I really don’t want people to feel helpless. I want them to know we’re here no matter what. We’ll take your call, we’ll get them set up and we’ll even come pick them up if needed,” she said.

Willey says as for the man who released all of those birds, he left the country which left no way to pursue charges.

