High risk sex offender notification

Cam Kenmille-High Risk Sex Offender Notification
Cam Kenmille-High Risk Sex Offender Notification(KVLY)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is notifying the community that registered sex offender Cam Ian Kenmille is now residing at 123 15 St. N in Fargo.

Kenmille was assessed as a high-risk offender by the North Dakota Sex Offender Risk Assessment Committee.

He was convicted of aggravated sexual abuse and abusive sexual contact in February 2015.

His victims were under the age of 15.

Kenmille is a lifetime registrant in ND.

