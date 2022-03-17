Advertisement

High-Risk Sex Offender Notification

Michael Skeldum
Michael Skeldum(none)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is notifying the community that a registered sex offender, 51-year-old Michael Andrew Skeldum, registered his address at 1425 16 ½ St S in Fargo. 

Skeldum has been assessed as a high-risk offender by the North Dakota Risk Assessment Committee.  He’s described as 5′9″, 140 lbs. with blue eyes and gray hair.

Skeldum was convicted of Gross Sexual Imposition in Cass County District Court in 2003.  His victim was a 13-year-old girl.  He was also convicted in 1999 for Gross Sexual Imposition in Sargent County District Court where the victim was a 10-year-old girl.  

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ND Elite
UPDATE: Investigation into former staff member at North Dakota Elite Cheer
Anthony Valdez, 26
UPDATE: Cause of death of missing man released
Arrest made in connection with 2007 death of Minot State student Anita Knutson
Teen has life-threatening injuries after snowmobile crashes with truck
Unruly fan allegedly assaults referee- March 15
Unruly fan allegedly assaults a referee at a boy’s high school basketball game

Latest News

FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 file photo, Elton John performs "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again"...
Elton John - Know Before You Go
6:00PM News March 17 - Part 2
6:00PM News March 17 - Part 2
6:00PM Weather - March 17
6:00PM Weather - March 17
6:00PM News March 17 - Part 1
6:00PM News March 17 - Part 1
6:00PM News March 17 - Part 3
6:00PM News March 17 - Part 3