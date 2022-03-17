High-Risk Sex Offender Notification

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is notifying the community that a registered sex offender, 51-year-old Michael Andrew Skeldum, registered his address at 1425 16 ½ St S in Fargo.

Skeldum has been assessed as a high-risk offender by the North Dakota Risk Assessment Committee. He’s described as 5′9″, 140 lbs. with blue eyes and gray hair.

Skeldum was convicted of Gross Sexual Imposition in Cass County District Court in 2003. His victim was a 13-year-old girl. He was also convicted in 1999 for Gross Sexual Imposition in Sargent County District Court where the victim was a 10-year-old girl.

