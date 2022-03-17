Elton John - Know Before You Go

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The long-awaited Elton John concert is happening Saturday, and the Fargodome has released a list of pertinent information for those planning to attend. They say all guests will be required to walk through a metal detector, and bags larger than 13″ x 13″” are prohibited.

The stadium also released that one lucky fan will win a VIP trip for two to experience Elton John’s FINAL U.S. PERFORMANCE at Dodger Stadium by supporting the Elton John AIDS Foundation. There will be information at the Fargodome on how to enter the contest, or you can enter now by texting ELTONVIP to (866) 554-3113.

SHOW DATE/TIME: Saturday, March 19 - 8:00 PM (Doors open at 6:30 PM) There are no openers for this show. Elton John takes the stage promptly at 8:00 PM.

COVID POLICY: Currently, FARGODOME encourages guests to wear masks if they wish to do so, but neither masks nor proof of vaccination are required. We encourage social distancing whenever possible and have sanitizing stations throughout our building.

PARKING: General parking is $5 per vehicle in lots A,B,C,D,F, & G. Lots will open at 4:30 PM and are for concert goers ONLY . Buses and limos must park in lot E. Buses, Limos, Uber, Lyft and any other transportation service are required to drop off and pick up guests on our WEST SIDE on Albrecht Blvd. Preferred route - get onto Albrecht Blvd. by using 18th St N and either going South or North to 17th Ave N to Albrecht Blvd., heading North to 19th Ave after dropping off. Southbound traffic on Albrecht Blvd. from 19th Ave will be blocked until all of the West lots are empty.

ENTRANCE: All entrances will be used for this event. East Main Entrance (Box Office area), South, West and North.

*Will Call is located at the Box Office on the East side of the building. For all ticketing questions, please enter on the East side and go to the Box Office.

TICKETING: For all fans that purchased tickets for the original show date, all previously held valid tickets will be honored on Saturday. You will also have the same seats you originally purchased.

CONCESSIONS: For this event, concession stands on the North, East & West concourse will be open featuring hot dogs, popcorn, nachos and other specialty food items. Dakota Grill in Section 13 and 19th Ave Grill in Section 29 will be offering chicken strip baskets, burgers, brats, and French fries. A concession stand on the floor will also be open offering Coors Light, soda, water and an assortment of snacks. Ice cold Pepsi products are served at all concession stands, as well as, beer and wine will be offered at a variety of stands. Guests are not permitted to bring any outside food or beverages into the FARGODOME. Containers including bottles, cans, thermos bottles, and plastic coolers are not permitted for the safety and protection of our guests.

SECURITY POLICY: The following enhanced security procedures are in place to ensure the safety of all those that attend our events:



Doors for events will open approximately 90 minutes prior to show time to help fans avoid any delays in entering the arena due to the enhanced screening process. If you see something - say something. Text FARGO to 69050 to report stadium issues or any incident.



All fans will be required to pass through a metal detector and/or undergo a handheld wand search before entering the venue.



Signs are posted at the entrances of all gates that list what items need to be removed and not removed before proceeding through the detectors.



Please Remove: Cell Phones, Cameras, Sunglass Cases, Tobacco Tins and other large metal objects.



Do Not Remove: Belt, Wallet, Coins, Jacket, Shoes, Watches/Jewelry



The following items are prohibited from any event:

Video cameras or recording devices

Professional cameras

Backpacks

Laser pointers or noise makers

Selfie sticks

Laptop computers or tablets

Camera bags

Coolers

Luggage of any kind

Weapons of any kind including guns, knives, pepper spray, mace, chains, spikes, etc.

Fireworks/open flames

Masks (defined as forms of disguise or concealment in front of the face to hide the identity of the person)

Any item deemed dangerous or inappropriate by building personnel in their sole discretion

Exceptions may be made for medically necessary items.

