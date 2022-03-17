Advertisement

AMBER ALERT: Minnesota toddler abduction

Robert William Ramirez, age 2
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
POPE COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Pope County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 2-year-old Robert William Ramirez.

The Pope County Sheriff’s Office was contacted early this morning, just before 4:30 AM, March 17 about the missing child near the city of Westport, MN . Investigators have developed information throughout the day that now leads them to believe Robert William Ramirez was likely abducted. There is no known abductor or vehicle information available at this time.

Robert William Ramirez was last seen wearing a long sleeve red t-shirt and black sweatpants with green stripes. He’s described as 3′ tall, 28 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Robert William Ramirez, call the Pope County Sheriff’s Office at 320-634-5411 or 911.

