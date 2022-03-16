What would year-round Daylight Saving time look like in the Valley?

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Time may be ticking on having to spring ahead and fall behind in the U.S. as the Senate has approved a bill that would make Daylight Saving time permanent starting in 2023.

“What we come to expect for sunrises and sunsets in the summer would stay, but the winter would shift. I think a lot of people would like the later sunsets because we all complain about it being dark when folks are getting off work at 5, but that also means our sunrises are later and they’re already later to begin with,” Valley News Live First Alert Meteorologist Lisa Green explained.

“We know light and less light and the impact of light is important for mental health, especially depression,” Sanford psychiatrist Dr. Mustafa Abdulhusein said.

Because we’re on the western edge of Central Time, Fargo and Grand Forks’ sunrise wouldn’t happen until around 9:15 a.m. in the winter, and Williston, not until almost 10 a.m. Meanwhile sunsets would be closer to the 6 o’clock hour, which Dr. Abdulhusein says could have some positive impacts.

“If you think that you’re going to have more light at the end of the day, it might be easier for people to be active and get out before it’s dark and it’s harder to do things,” he said.

Some experts also argue the change could prevent a slight uptick in car crashes that typically occurs around the time changes and could prevent heart attacks and strokes that some studies show happen soon after the time change.

Dr. Abdulhusein says it’s too hard to predict all of the potential mental health impacts the new bill could have, especially because what each person and each time zone experiences will be different.

At the end of it all, experts say we’ll still be getting the same amount of daylight, it’s just when we see it that will change.

“I don’t know if there is a right or wrong answer to keeping that changeover to switching all the way over to one or the other. It’s going to have some negative impacts and positive impacts in any regard,” Green said.

The bill still must pass through Congress and then get a signature by President Joe Biden.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.