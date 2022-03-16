Advertisement

Two men arrested after Grand Forks burglary

Jacob Lawson (left), Colin Edwards (right)
Jacob Lawson (left), Colin Edwards (right)(Grand Forks County Corrections)
By Kellin Harmon
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks K9 unit tracked down two suspects after a burglary on Tuesday, March 15.

The Grand Forks Police Department dispatched officers to the 800 block of Stanford Road around 7:00 p.m. for a report of a burglary in progress. The homeowner confronted the men and the two ran from the area.

A K9 unit responded to help track the two men down, which led officers to an apartment building approximately three blocks away.

20-year-old Jacob Lawson and 18-year-old Colin Edwards, both of Grand Forks, were arrested. Both were charged with one count of burglary. Edwards was also charged with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.

No one was hurt and the investigation is still ongoing with the Grand Forks Police Department requesting that anyone with information to call them at 701-787-8000, submit a tip via the GFPD’s Facebook or website or submit a tip via the Tip411 app.

