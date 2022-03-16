Advertisement

Mother looking for missing daughter

Lerissa Mills-Luethmers
Lerissa Mills-Luethmers(none)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The mother of 29-year-old Lerissa Mills-Luethmers is asking for help in finding her missing daughter.

She contacted VNL about her daughter saying Lerissa’s last social security checks haven’t been cashed for 3 months and the most recent got returned.

She’s concerned that Lerissa may have changed her appearance.

Moorhead Police tell Valley News Live a report has been filed, and they forwarded it to their Investigative Bureau.

Lerissa went missing last March and was found 9 days later. At the time, her mother said she had addiction problems and was a ward of the state. To read more on that, click here.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Performance at Red River Valley Fair canceled
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Officials confirm investigation into sexual assault between Jamestown youth hockey players
Ukrainian family receives kindness from local restaurant- March 14
Ukrainian family gets a taste of American kindness after arriving in Fargo
Karley Litchy
UPDATE: Woman arrested after low-speed vehicle chase in Grand Forks
ND Elite
Investigation into staff at North Dakota Elite Cheer

Latest News

Unruly fan allegedly assaults referee- March 15
Unruly fan allegedly assaults a referee at a boy’s high school basketball game
FM area youth curlers advance to U18 nationals
Fargo youth curlers prepare for nationals
Unruly fan allegedly assaults referee- March 15
Unruly fan allegedly assaults referee- March 15
Structure fire reported at Casey's
Crews on scene of reported structure fire at gas station
Jamestown PD Post
Jamestown residents urged to check home security footage after several reported thefts