Mother looking for missing daughter
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The mother of 29-year-old Lerissa Mills-Luethmers is asking for help in finding her missing daughter.
She contacted VNL about her daughter saying Lerissa’s last social security checks haven’t been cashed for 3 months and the most recent got returned.
She’s concerned that Lerissa may have changed her appearance.
Moorhead Police tell Valley News Live a report has been filed, and they forwarded it to their Investigative Bureau.
Lerissa went missing last March and was found 9 days later. At the time, her mother said she had addiction problems and was a ward of the state. To read more on that, click here.
