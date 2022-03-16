Mother looking for missing daughter

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The mother of 29-year-old Lerissa Mills-Luethmers is asking for help in finding her missing daughter.

She contacted VNL about her daughter saying Lerissa’s last social security checks haven’t been cashed for 3 months and the most recent got returned.

She’s concerned that Lerissa may have changed her appearance.

Moorhead Police tell Valley News Live a report has been filed, and they forwarded it to their Investigative Bureau.

Lerissa went missing last March and was found 9 days later. At the time, her mother said she had addiction problems and was a ward of the state. To read more on that, click here.

