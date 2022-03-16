Slightly Cooler Thurs - Fri, but March Melt Continues!

THURSDAY - St. PATRICK’S DAY: Most areas drop below freezing by Thursday morning with slightly cooler air moving in. This is good news when it comes to the snow melt process as slow and steady with melting during the day and freezing at night keeps river levels from rising too quicky. With so much moisture in the air from snow melting the last several days, there is a chance for fog to develop - especially in the southern Valley, by morning. To the north, there is a chance for a few flurries or light snow showers. Thursday’s highs will be just a touch cooler, too, but close to seasonal average in the 30s to near 40. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy.

FRIDAY - SUNDAY: A little more sunshine is expected for Friday with morning lows back down below freezing in the teens and 20s along with highs again warming into the 30s for most, with some in the low 40s. Saturday brings more mild weather with morning temperatures in the 20s warming into the 40s to near 50. Sunday will be yet another(!) mild day with temperatures in the 40s and low 50s, though more cloud cover and breezier conditions are expected. Clouds start to increase through the day Sunday ahead of our next potential weather-maker. Sunday is the first day of Spring - the Vernal Equinox!

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies take hold as we bring the chance of some rain and snow into the forecast. Temperatures still look mild in the 40s for Monday. Rain showers look to move in from the south by Monday night and may transition to snow north and east where temperatures drop closer to or below the freezing mark. Unsettled conditions may linger into Wednesday with cooler temperatures. There is still a lot of uncertainty in regards to the track and timing of this system but we will keep a close eye on it for you!

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

THURSDAY - ST. PATRICK’S DAY: A.M. Fog. Mostly cloudy. Mild. Low: 26. High: 38.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 22. High: 36.

SATURDAY: Continued mild conditions. Mostly sunny. Low: 28. High: 45.

SUNDAY - SPRING EQUINOX: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Still mild. Low: 26. High: 47.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of rain showers. Low: 35. High: 49.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain or mixed showers. Low: 34. High: 39.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow or mixed showers. Low: 28. High: 38.

