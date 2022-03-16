Advertisement

Jamestown residents urged to check home security footage after several reported thefts

By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Tuesday morning, Jamestown Police received several reports of vehicles being broken into and items being stolen. This occurred in the Deer Ridge neighborhood and areas south toward 14th, 15th, and 16th Ave NE. Police say one individual reported motion in the area around 3 AM.

Jamestown PD posted on Facebook: There are many doorbell cameras in this area and several residents were requested to check them for any suspicious activity through the night. If you have any cameras or doorbell cameras in this area and haven’t spoken to you directly, we would ask that you please check them and see if they caught anyone looking through vehicles or walking around your neighborhood during the night. It’s believed these incidents occurred because property or valuables were left visible in the car and could be seen. This is a good reminder to not only lock your property but to also not leave valuables in open sight.

If you have any information, contact the Jamestown Police Department.

