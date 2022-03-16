Investigation into staff at North Dakota Elite Cheer

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - USA Cheer has confirmed an investigation is underway into a Fargo cheer gym. Valley News Live received a Whistleblower tip suggesting an investigation into two male cheer coaches at North Dakota Elite.

No charges have been filed.

However, USA Cheer Executive Director Lauri Harris released a statement, through a spokesperson, confirming some form of investigation. The statement reads:

“The safety of the entire cheer community is our absolute priority. We are aware of an ongoing investigation, and while we can’t comment on a third-party’s investigation, our publicly-available database of individuals ineligible for membership is available here , and includes the names of individuals ruled ineligible by virtue of an investigation by USA Cheer, affiliated organizations and/or law enforcement.”

The database does not appear to list any staff members in North Dakota or Minnesota.

North Dakota Elite has not yet responded to our request for comment. Stay with Valley News Live as we continue to gather more information.

