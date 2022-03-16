“Greg Brady”, “Eddie Munster” coming to Fargo Pop Expo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo PopExpo is a new celebration of pop culture.

The event will be held at the Butler Building at The Red River Valley Fairgrounds (1805 Main Ave in West Fargo) Saturday, April 23rd from 10 am- 5 pm and Sunday, April 24th from 10 am - 4 pm.

The PopExpo features FM Comic-Con, Motorheads & More and appearances by pop culture icons Barry Williams (Greg Brady) and Butch Patrick (Eddie Munster), among many others.

Tickets are available at the door for $8/adult, $6 for students/seniors/teens/first responders/educators, and $3 for kids 6-12. Children ages 5 & under are free. A family pass (2 adults & under 18) is available for $20. Follow the event’s Facebook page for more details.

Barry Williams tweeted: “It’s going to be groovy!”

