Arrest made in connection with 2007 death of Minot State student Anita Knutson

MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) UPDATE 4:35 p.m.: Minot Police said they have arrested 34-year-old Nichole Rice, a former roommate of Knutson’s, on a AA-felony charge of murder, in Knutson’s death. Police indicated Rice was working as a civilian employee on Minot Air Force Base at the time of her arrest, and was taken into custody without incident.

ORIGINAL STORY: Minot Police announced Tuesday they have made an arrest in connection with the death of 18-year-old Anita Knutson, a Minot State student who was found killed in her off-campus apartment in 2007.

The city called a press conference for 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall to announce the situation.

The details of the person arrested, as well as their connection to Knutson’s death, were unclear, as of 4:25.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.