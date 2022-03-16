Advertisement

Arrest made in connection with 2007 death of Minot State student Anita Knutson

(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski and Grace Kraemer
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) UPDATE 4:35 p.m.: Minot Police said they have arrested 34-year-old Nichole Rice, a former roommate of Knutson’s, on a AA-felony charge of murder, in Knutson’s death. Police indicated Rice was working as a civilian employee on Minot Air Force Base at the time of her arrest, and was taken into custody without incident.

ORIGINAL STORY: Minot Police announced Tuesday they have made an arrest in connection with the death of 18-year-old Anita Knutson, a Minot State student who was found killed in her off-campus apartment in 2007.

The city called a press conference for 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall to announce the situation.

The details of the person arrested, as well as their connection to Knutson’s death, were unclear, as of 4:25.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Performance at Red River Valley Fair canceled
ND Elite
Investigation into staff at North Dakota Elite Cheer
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Officials confirm criminal investigation into Jamestown youth hockey team players
Ukrainian family receives kindness from local restaurant- March 14
Ukrainian family gets a taste of American kindness after arriving in Fargo
Structure fire reported at Casey's
UPDATE: Overheated extension cord sets off small fire at Fargo gas station

Latest News

DALLAS HOLLAND
Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office looking for wanted man
Cam Kenmille-High Risk Sex Offender Notification
High risk sex offender notification
Fargo Pop Expo
“Greg Brady”, “Eddie Munster” coming to Fargo Pop Expo
6:00PM News March 16 - Part 1
6:00PM News March 16 - Part 1