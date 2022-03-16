200 CO detectors will be given out to FM area families

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A recent donation from a central Minnesota family of 200 Carbon Monoxide (CO) Detectors will be given out to FM area individuals and families through the Dorothy Day Food Pantries. Distribution will begin as early as next week, March 22nd, at both Dorothy Day Pantry locations and throughout the community.

“This is a life-saving device for every home, and we are honored to be receiving and giving them to our neighbors in need,” said Chief Executive Officer, Pastor Sue Koesterman.

Carbon Monoxide is a colorless, odorless, and tasteless gas that proves to be fatal at high concentrations of exposure. William and Alex Sherk of Neighborhood Plumbing continue their mission of donating CO detectors to non-profits all over Minnesota in memory of their son and cousin who tragically could not be saved 18 years ago with this life-saving device. The tragedy in Moorhead this past winter brings them to the FM area where they hope to spread awareness and security to those in need.

