UPDATE: Woman arrested after low-speed vehicle chase in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo woman was arrested on multiple charges after allegedly driving through a closed construction zone and refusing to pull over for police.

The Grand Forks Police Department says an officer saw a car drive through the closed construction zone in the 200 block of N 4th Street around 11:20 p.m. on March 14. The officer says the driver in the car, 21-year-old Karley Litchy of Fargo, hit one of the road closure signs. The officer tried to pull her over, but Litchy continued driving.

Grand Forks Police continued to follow Litchy with lights and sirens on. They say a short chase happened through the downtown area at low to moderate speeds.

The officer was able to perform a pursuit intervention technique (PIT) maneuver on the suspect vehicle in the 500 block of N 3rd Street, bringing it to a stop.

Litchy was arrested and taken to the correctional center where she is facing charges of Driving Under the Influence, Fleeing in a Motor Vehicle, and Driving Under Suspension. She was also cited for Possession of Marijuana, Marijuana Paraphernalia, and Open Container in a Motor Vehicle.

Police say no one was hurt during this incident.

