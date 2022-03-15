Reconstruction project planned at Highways 59 and 108 in Pelican Rapids

PELICAN RAPIDS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation is holding an open house on Tuesday, March 15, to answer people’s questions and concerns about a project planned at Highways 59 and 108 in Pelican Rapids.

People can come and go from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Engineers will be available to answer questions. The open house is happening at the Calvary Evangelical Free Church at 101 10th Avenue Southeast in Pelican Rapids.

The reconstruction project on Highways 59 and 108 is currently scheduled for construction over two years in 2024 and 2025. The DOT says it will address pavement concerns, traffic delays, pedestrian and bicyclist accessibility and city utility improvements. The two intersections of Highways 59 and 108 are proposed to become roundabouts.

For those unable to attend, a virtual option will be on the project webpage from Tuesday, March 15 to April 5. You can watch short videos of the project overview and the changes coming to the different areas, before-and-after renderings, project timeline and detours.

