Performance at Red River Valley Fair canceled

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One of the performances at the Red River Valley Fair have been canceled.

Vince Neil was supposed to perform on July 16th. Great White and Vixen were special guests. Fair officials shared on Facebook that the performance was canceled “due to circumstances beyond anyone’s control.”

The fair says ticket holders will receive an email explaining the refund process.

