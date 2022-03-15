Advertisement

Nearly $16M headed for projects to improve state parks

Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park
Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park(KFYR)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - North Dakota’s Parks and Recreation Department laid out plans for projects to improve state parks over the next three years with nearly $16 million in federal coronavirus aid.

The Bismarck Tribune reports the spending comes in a park system that had a record year in 2021 with nearly 95,000 nights of camping - and that has an estimated $74 million backlog of deferred maintenance of roadways, buildings and shoreline. The list includes nearly $4.6 billion of work to bid this year.

Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park near Mandan has $440,000 of projects set for bid this year, including general maintenance, campground electrical upgrades and an accessible sidewalk to connect all of Cavalry Square’s structures.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ND Elite
Investigation into staff at North Dakota Elite Cheer
Teen has life-threatening injuries after snowmobile crashes with truck
Unruly fan allegedly assaults referee- March 15
Unruly fan allegedly assaults a referee at a boy’s high school basketball game
Arrest made in connection with 2007 death of Minot State student Anita Knutson
Performance at Red River Valley Fair canceled

Latest News

Preventing basement water damage ahead of the spring thaw
Preventing basement water damage ahead of the spring thaw
10:00PM News March 16 - Part 2
10:00PM News March 16 - Part 2
10:00PM News March 16 - Part 1
10:00PM News March 16 - Part 1
10:00PM Sports - March 16
10:00PM Sports - March 16
News - Arrest made in connection with 2007 death of Minot State student Anita Knutson
News - Arrest made in connection with 2007 death of Minot State student Anita Knutson