Nearly $16M headed for projects to improve state parks

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - North Dakota’s Parks and Recreation Department laid out plans for projects to improve state parks over the next three years with nearly $16 million in federal coronavirus aid.

The Bismarck Tribune reports the spending comes in a park system that had a record year in 2021 with nearly 95,000 nights of camping - and that has an estimated $74 million backlog of deferred maintenance of roadways, buildings and shoreline. The list includes nearly $4.6 billion of work to bid this year.

Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park near Mandan has $440,000 of projects set for bid this year, including general maintenance, campground electrical upgrades and an accessible sidewalk to connect all of Cavalry Square’s structures.

