Great Plains Food Bank receives nearly $48,000 to help those in need

Great Plains Food Bank
Great Plains Food Bank(KFYR)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Great Plains Food Bank received a pair of awards totaling $47,700 from the John Deere Foundation to help those in need.

The new funds will provide 143,100 meals. Hunger impacts one in six individuals across North Dakota, including one in four children.

The Great Plains Food Bank features a trio of childhood hunger programs including its backpack program, youth summer meals program and school pantry program. The Great Plains Food Bank also works with a network of 200 partner food pantries, shelters, and soup kitchens across the state along with visiting more than 70 rural communities with its mobile food pantry each year.

The John Deere Foundation awarded these grants as part of its 10-year commitment to invest $200 million in John Deere home communities and around the world.

Preventing basement water damage ahead of the spring thaw
10:00PM News March 16 - Part 2
10:00PM News March 16 - Part 1
10:00PM Sports - March 16
News - Arrest made in connection with 2007 death of Minot State student Anita Knutson
