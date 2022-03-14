Contests
Fundraiser for Lake Park American Legion damaged by fire

American Legion fire
American Legion fire(none)
By Jordan Schroeer, Julie Holgate and Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The FM Legion Riders are planning a breakfast fundraiser for the Post 181 Lake Park American Legion to help them rebuild after a fire. It’s happening Sunday, April 3 from 8:30-noon at the Moorhead American Legion. A variety of breakfast foods and drinks will be available for a free will donation.

Original story: Officials in Lake Park, MN are trying to figure out the cause of a fire at the American Legion just after 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 13.

Fire officials say the building had a significant amount of fire and smoke damage on one side of the building.

Multiple fire crews from Audubon, Callaway, Hitterdal, and Hawley assisted Lake Park Fire.

The Minnesota Fire Marshal’s Office will continue to investigate.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire, which hasn’t been ruled to be suspicious.

