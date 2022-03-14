Advertisement

Maryland’s last public Confederate monument removed

The "Talbot Boys Statue" features a boy holding a Confederate flag and lists the names of men who joined the Confederacy and died in the war.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT
EASTMON, Md. (AP) - A statue that was thought to be the last Confederate monument on a courthouse lawn in Maryland has been removed. The “Talbot Boys Statue” was relocated Monday.

The statue stood on the Talbot County courthouse lawn in Easton for more than a century.

The copper sculpture features a boy holding a Confederate flag and names the men from the Eastern Shore county who joined the Confederacy and died in the war.

After the county council voted to approve its removal in September, a coalition raised more than $80,000 to relocate it to a historic battlefield in Virginia.

