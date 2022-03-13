Much warmer this week, with a few shower chances!

TUESDAY: Temperatures Tuesday rebound nicely, with highs expected to be near 40 degrees under a mix of sun and clouds with a breeze.

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: Wednesday looks similar to Tuesday, with highs again near 40 under partly cloudy skies, though a few mixed showers are possible on Wednesday morning along the International border and far northern Valley early Wednesday. Thursday’s highs will be just a touch cooler, but close to seasonal average in the 30s. A few spotty showers are again possible on Thursday.

FRIDAY - SUNDAY: A little more sunshine is expected for Friday with highs again warming into the 30s for most, with some in the low 40s. Saturday brings more mild weather with morning temperatures in the 20s warming into the 30s to mid 40s. Sunday will be yet another mild day with temperatures in the 30s and 40s, though more cloud cover and breezier conditions are expected.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies take hold as we bring the chance of some rain to the forecast. At this point, accumulation looks light, which would be good news for flood conditions, though this system is worth watching for potential flood impacts.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. Breezy and mild. Low: 25. High: 41.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance of AM rain/snow showers north. Mild. Low: 32. High: 43.

THURSDAY - ST. PATRICK’S DAY: Mostly cloudy. Mild. Low: 29. High: 38.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 22. High: 39.

SATURDAY: Continued mild conditions. Partly cloudy. Low: 28. High: 45.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Still mild. Low: 26. High: 47.

MONDAY: Breezy. Chance of showers. Low: 35. High: 45.

