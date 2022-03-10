Substitute reacts to proposed pay increase getting shot down by Fargo School Board

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The fight for a pay increase for substitute teachers was shot down by the Fargo School Board Tuesday night, even with the district already short a substantial number of subs.

Jill Carlson is a substitute teacher primarily for the West Fargo Public Schools...but sometimes helps out at a Fargo public school.

“It’s very challenging sometimes being a substitute teacher, but it’s also rewarding,” she said.

Currently, Fargo and West Fargo school districts offer daily subs a $112 rate per day.

“The pay is not really competitive right now,” said Carlson.

Carlson says the board should have considered taking another approach, instead of voting down the proposal.

“There’s always room for compromise,” she said. ”Giving them a little bit more they might see a big difference in the number of subs they get.”

School board officials say the district is down 10-30 subs daily.

Carlson says she has seen firsthand how that affects the permanent teachers.

“A lot of those teachers have to step in to be subs on their prep periods, on their meeting periods, and it does weigh them down,” she said.

Carlson believes without having competitive pay, people interested in substituting will look the other way.

How much should a substitute teacher be paid daily?

Carlson says the district will have to go back to the drawing board by doing more research.

“It would be fair to look at what everyone else is offering,” she said. ”Look at the qualifications people need and judge from there.”

