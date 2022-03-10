Police: Teen girl snatched Fargo woman’s purse, broke into car in broad day light

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Almost one week later and Mary Beth Burns is still in disbelief.

“I have lived in Los Angeles, Chicago and nothing like this has ever happened,” she said.

Burns says she pulled up to the four-way stop at 21st St. S. and 5th Ave. S., right next to Jefferson West Park, Friday afternoon and saw a teen girl standing on the sidewalk.

“She looked at me and pointed to her wrist to ask, ‘What time?’ I (signed) 3:15, and she looked at me like, ‘I didn’t get that.’ So, I waved her over to my car, rolled down the window and said, ‘It’s 3:15.’ And she kinda looked around, grabbed my purse (off the passenger seat) and took off!” Burns said.

In a fight or flight situation, Burns says she’s learned she’s a fighter as she almost immediately whipped around, parked her car and jumped out.

“I climbed over the snowdrift and started to chase her and said, ‘drop my purse!’” she said. “I didn’t think I was going to catch her, but I didn’t want her to think that you can just do that.”

As the two ran toward the park, Burns says the brazen thief continued to throw items out of Burns’ purse until she finally dropped the whole thing and kept running.

“Every time I open my purse and I see something, I remember picking it up off the ground and thinking, ‘Why?!’” Burns said.

Unfortunately, the chaos didn’t stop there.

“There was a gentleman standing in the street next to my car and said that (the teen) had come back and that she had rifled through my car. It’s like, ‘Oh my god! How did she even think of that?!’” Burns said.

She says thankfully, the teen only left a mess behind and didn’t get away with any of her money or car, but says she still feels a little violated.

“You’re so young, don’t start your life like this,” Burns said.

Burns took to the NextDoor app this week to share her experience, but says she doesn’t want her story to stop Fargoans from being ‘North Dakota nice,’ but instead hopes it makes people more wary or others’ intentions.

“Just be careful,” she said.

Fargo Police say the young girl has already been identified and has been referred to juvenile court on charges of unlawful entry into a vehicle and theft from a vehicle. Due of her age, her name is not able to be released.

