Pedestrian hit by vehicle near bus stop in downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo PD says they were called to a scene after a male pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.

It happened tonight at 8:50 pm at the intersection of 5th St and NP Ave.

The pedestrian has non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital by an ambulance.

No arrests or citations were given.

Police say the driver is not suspected of being under the influence of alcohol.

The case is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.