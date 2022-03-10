MN man arrested in connection to 150+ catalytic converter thefts

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - An Erhard, Minn. man has been arrested in connection with the thefts of more than 150 catalytic converters last month.

34-year-old Darin Dillon is charged with two counts of felony theft over $5,000 and faces up to 10 years in prison.

Court documents say Otter Tail County deputies were contacted by a salvage yard on Feb. 23 who reported several catalytic converters were stolen while the business was closed. College Way Auto and Egge Construction also reported catalytic converter thefts to investigators. In each of the reports, the suspect was seen on an early 90′s model Polaris snowmobile, and boot tracks were found in freshly fallen snow by investigators.

Documents say investigators found Dillon had a connection with a scrap dealer in Wolverton, Minn. The owner told officers he purchases 2 to 3 catalytic converters from Dillon each week. Shortly after speaking with the owner, Dillon pulled into the business to sell two catalytic converters. When a detective asked where Dillon got the catalytic converters, documents say Dillon admitted to stealing the converters and further stated he stole approximately 180 – 200 over the past several years.

Dillon stated he sold all but a few to the Wolverton scrap dealer and received approximately $40,000, documents say. Sale records from the business show from January 2021 to January 2022 Dillon sold 155 catalytic converters and 69 car batteries and was paid $54,620.

Dillon will be seen again in court on March 23. A judge set his bail at $0 as long as he follows the conditions laid out to him, including not leaving Minnesota or having contact with the many victims in the case.

