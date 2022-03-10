How to make a tank of gas last longer

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Gas prices are surging at a record-breaking level. According to AAA, on March 10 the national average for a gallon of gas is $4.31. To put that into perspective, one year ago the national average was $1.50 less.

Getting around the FM metro is costing people more and more. The average price in North Dakota is $3.89/gal. Minnesotans are paying slightly more with the state average of $3.95/gal. When fueling up, every penny counts.

How can people in the Red River Valley get more bang for their buck? Here are a few steps that can help save at the pump:

1. There’s an app!

Phone applications and websites like Gas Buddy, Gas Guru, and AAA Mobile report gas prices close by. According to Gas Buddy, using an app to check prices before going to the pump can save drivers up to $0.25/gal.

2. Grocery shop and get rewards

Some local grocery stores like Hornbacher’s offer gas rewards for their customers. When someone spends $10 or more at Hornbacher’s, they can earn cents off per gallon, with a maximum of $0.12 off per gallon. The catch is the rewards can only be used at Holiday Stations in North Dakota and Minnesota.

3. Consider carpooling or public transportation

Sharing a ride with co-workers, classmates, or friends can help save money over time. Whether it’s taking turns driving or splitting the gas bill down the middle, the saved dollars can rack up for all parties involved. Public transportation provider, MATBUS, offers rides Monday through Saturday with routes traveling around Fargo, West Fargo, Moorhead, and Dilworth.

4. Car maintenance

When’s the last time you got your car checked out? Experts say a well-maintained car tends to get better gas mileage. Getting an oil change and replacing the air filter can help save trips to the pump.

