Advertisement

85th Annual North Dakota Winter Show in Valley City

The show features a rodeo, truck pulls, live music, vendors, and many more.
NDWS
NDWS(KVLY)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:39 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The 85th Annual North Dakota Winter Show in Valley City had its first full day of events today.

The show features a rodeo, truck pulls, live music, vendors, and many more.

The Diamond Annual runs through Sunday, March 13.

There aren’t a lot of new events this year, but the winter show manager says they’re keeping it traditional and people are excited.

They’ve sold tickets for every event this week.

”We do have some new entertainment at the rodeo. We have a trick rider, Madison Mcdonald. Then Austin Singley, our barrel man clown, and he’ll be doing some funny stuff,” says NDWS manager Brandee Moore.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-94 crash
UPDATE: Woman jumped off pedestrian bridge into I-94 traffic, two cars crash to avoid hitting her
Dillon mug
MN man arrested in connection to 150+ catalytic converter thefts
Amanda Leavy
Jamestown woman sentenced for assault on NDHP Trooper
Text scam
FACT CHECK: Viral scam text is not a sex trafficking attempt
Fatal crash near Ardoch

Latest News

5:00PM Weather March 11
5:00PM Weather March 11
5:00PM News March 11- Part 3
5:00PM News March 11- Part 3
5:00PM News March 11- Part 1
5:00PM News March 11- Part 1
5:00PM News March 11- Part 2
5:00PM News March 11- Part 2
EMU students boarding a private jet at Willow Run airport (PRNewsfoto/GameAbove)
Spring breakers could lose thousands of dollars if they don’t know what to look for