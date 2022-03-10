VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The 85th Annual North Dakota Winter Show in Valley City had its first full day of events today.

The show features a rodeo, truck pulls, live music, vendors, and many more.

The Diamond Annual runs through Sunday, March 13.

There aren’t a lot of new events this year, but the winter show manager says they’re keeping it traditional and people are excited.

They’ve sold tickets for every event this week.

”We do have some new entertainment at the rodeo. We have a trick rider, Madison Mcdonald. Then Austin Singley, our barrel man clown, and he’ll be doing some funny stuff,” says NDWS manager Brandee Moore.

