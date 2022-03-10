$56K lottery ticket sold at Moorhead gas station

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) – A lucky lottery player won more than $56,000 after buying a ticket in Moorhead.

The Northstar Cash jackpot was worth $56,229. The winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn (3-4-11-17-24) on Wednesday, March 9.

The Orton’s Moorhead Holiday, located at 725 30th Avenue South in Moorhead, sold the ticket. The business gets a $562 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Lottery prizes over $50,000 must be claimed in person at the Minnesota Lottery office in Roseville, Minnesota. It is recommended that winners call ahead to check hours and to make an appointment.

Unless the $50,000 winner chooses to opt-in to publicity, their name and city will not be released.

