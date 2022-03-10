Advertisement

$56K lottery ticket sold at Moorhead gas station

Holiday gas station at 725 30th Avenue South in Moorhead.
Holiday gas station at 725 30th Avenue South in Moorhead.(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:19 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) – A lucky lottery player won more than $56,000 after buying a ticket in Moorhead.

The Northstar Cash jackpot was worth $56,229. The winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn (3-4-11-17-24) on Wednesday, March 9.

The Orton’s Moorhead Holiday, located at 725 30th Avenue South in Moorhead, sold the ticket. The business gets a $562 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Lottery prizes over $50,000 must be claimed in person at the Minnesota Lottery office in Roseville, Minnesota. It is recommended that winners call ahead to check hours and to make an appointment.

Unless the $50,000 winner chooses to opt-in to publicity, their name and city will not be released.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-94 crash
UPDATE: Woman jumped off pedestrian bridge into I-94 traffic, two cars crash to avoid hitting her
Dillon mug
MN man arrested in connection to 150+ catalytic converter thefts
Amanda Leavy
Jamestown woman sentenced for assault on NDHP Trooper
Text scam
FACT CHECK: Viral scam text is not a sex trafficking attempt
Fatal crash near Ardoch

Latest News

5:00PM Weather March 11
5:00PM Weather March 11
5:00PM News March 11- Part 3
5:00PM News March 11- Part 3
5:00PM News March 11- Part 1
5:00PM News March 11- Part 1
5:00PM News March 11- Part 2
5:00PM News March 11- Part 2
EMU students boarding a private jet at Willow Run airport (PRNewsfoto/GameAbove)
Spring breakers could lose thousands of dollars if they don’t know what to look for