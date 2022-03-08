UND to host free webinar on Ukraine

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The University of North Dakota will be hosting a virtual webinar on the war in Ukraine.

The webinar, titled “War in Ukraine: Past, Present and Future,” will be held via Zoom on Thursday, March 10, from 11 a.m. to noon.

The webinar will feature five UND faculty members who have had extensive first-hand experience in Ukraine or elsewhere in eastern Europe, or who specialize in international relations, or both. It will be moderated by David Flynn, professor of Economics and Finance and research director at the Institute of Policy and Business Analytics at UND.

The event is free and open to the public. It’s meant to provide background and analysis of the developing situation in Ukraine, with a special focus on Ukraine’s history and the country and region’s relationship with Russia.

The faculty participants will bring their knowledge and experiences to bear on the ongoing events, offering perspective, commentary and informed speculation as to what the future may hold for Ukraine and the region.

Questions from listeners will be accepted and answered as time permits.

Interested attendees can register for the webinar here: https://und.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_9PZaZeSoTB60gwhbSbv0EA . The webinar will be recorded and made available after the event for public viewing.

The faculty members who’ll be taking part in the webinar are:

• Vasyl Tkach, professor of Biology and a native of Ukraine

• Cristina Oancea, associate professor of Population Health, UND School of Medicine & Health Sciences; chair, UND University Senate; and a native of Romania

• Brian Urlacher, department chair and professor of Political Science and Public Administration; specialist in international relations, in particular conflict resolution and cooperation

• Paul Sum, professor of Political Science and Public Administration; specialist in post-communist Europe, as well as human rights

• Alejandro Drago, associate professor of Music, graduate of the Moscow State Conservatory, and a frequent traveler to and performer in Russia, Ukraine, Romania and other former Soviet-bloc countries

• Moderated by: David Flynn, professor of Economics and Finance and research director, Institute for Policy & Business Analytics

