Advertisement

Seven community members appointed to new FPD Advisory & Oversight Board

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The seven community members who were recommended to serve on Fargo Police Department’s new Advisory and Oversight Board have officially been appointed.

The Fargo City Commission voted 4-1 to appoint all seven.

Appointees were selected from a pool of more than 40 applicants.

Members will serve four-year terms, with a three-term maximum.

They are expected to begin meeting next month.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Lee Buchanan
UPDATE: Jamestown man arrested for DUI after road rage incident on I-94
BRYAN NERMOE
Sanford’s CEO and President of Fargo market steps down
Body found in Grand Forks
UPDATE: Body found outside Grand Forks Inn identified
Samuel Mengedoth
UPDATE: Boy who ran away from school found safe
Governor Burgum and 24 other governors call on President Biden to increase U.S. oil production

Latest News

Fargo City Commission approves recommendations for proposed Veterans Boulevard extension
Veterans Boulevard Extension Recommendations- March 07
Veterans Boulevard Extension Recommendations- March 07
FPD Advisory & Oversight Board Appointees- March 07
FPD Advisory & Oversight Board Appointees- March 07
Crookston Dioceses Admission Letter- March 07
Crookston Dioceses Admission Letter- March 07