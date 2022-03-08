Seven community members appointed to new FPD Advisory & Oversight Board
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The seven community members who were recommended to serve on Fargo Police Department’s new Advisory and Oversight Board have officially been appointed.
The Fargo City Commission voted 4-1 to appoint all seven.
Appointees were selected from a pool of more than 40 applicants.
Members will serve four-year terms, with a three-term maximum.
They are expected to begin meeting next month.
