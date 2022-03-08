Records: 3 arrested after MN woman says she was kidnapped, forced to dig own grave

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three people are behind bars after a woman claims she was kidnapped and forced to dig her own grave last Friday night.

31-year-old Alicia Alaniz is charged with kidnapping, terroristic threats and two counts of misdemeanor fifth-degree assault. Meanwhile, 21-year-old Mariah Bunker and 39-year-old Joshua Adams are charged with making terroristic threats.

Court documents say Otter Tail County deputies were called shortly after 11 p.m. on March 4 after a crying woman knocked on a man’s door stating she had just been kidnapped. The woman had on a coat, but no shirt on underneath and only one boot on her feet.

The victim told officers she asked Alaniz to give her a ride to her apartment in Detroit Lakes from Fargo Friday. Documents say when the woman arrived at her apartment, she found the locks had been changed by her landlord and she had to break a window to get inside. Documents say Bunker was at the apartment when the window was broken.

Court documents go on to say Alaniz soon came back to the apartment and allegedly made a scene by yelling at the victim to get in the car, which she did.

Alaniz later drove the victim, Bunker and Adams to a rural area, gave the victim a shovel and told her to ‘dig her own grave,’ court documents allege. The woman told investigators she begged Adams and Bunker for help, but they did nothing. Documents say Alaniz also punched the woman in the face and made her remove her shirt. The victim stated Alaniz squeezed the victim’s blood along with her own into a jar, and chanting in Spanish.

The victim brought law enforcement to the site where she said she was forced to dig a grave. Documents say a deputy found a rectangular hole dug in the snow, a water bottle, cigarette butt and a secondary location with another shoveled-out spot that contained a jar covered with white tape, court documents said.

Alaniz and Adams were near Wadena, Minn., early Saturday morning and documents say the victim’s shirt was found in Adams’ car.

When interviewed, Alaniz denied the allegations that she forced the victim to dig her own grave and instead claimed the woman was suicidal and tried to run into traffic. At first, Bunker and Adams also denied their involvement, but later said there was an incident in a rural area, court documents said.

Bail has been set for Alaniz at $2,000 cash with conditions or $100,000 non-cash without conditions. Bail for Bunker and Adams has been set between $150-$1500 cash with conditions and $30,000-$50,000 non-cash without conditions.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.