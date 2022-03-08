Medication take-back event in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you have unused or expired medications to get rid of, students from the UND College of Nursing are hosting a medication take back event. It’s happening on Thursday, March 10 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the UND Memorial Union and Wilkerson Commons on the UND campus.

The event is being held in cooperation with Safe Kids Grand Forks and the UND Police Department. Organizers say they’ll accept any over-the-counter medications, including pills, creams, liquids, patches or pet medication.

“It is hard to imagine, but medications are the leading cause of poisoning in children,” said Marissa Llanes, a student in Population-Based Health. “It is not kitchen, bathroom or cleaning products, but actually things we keep in our home to help with our ailments such as pain, allergies, heart conditions or other medical issues. Every 12 days, a child in the United States dies from a medication poisoning, and we want to do our part to prevent that from occurring by removing unused or expired medications from the home and living environment.”

National Poison Prevention Week falls in March, so Safe Kids Grand Forks sponsors medication take back events. The next citywide event is on March 22 in the parking lot of the Altru Performance Center, 1375 S. Columbia Road, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Medications may be dropped off at the event in their original packaging, as all labels and other personal information will be destroyed. People who drop off medications can enter their names in a drawing for GrubHub, Impact Nutrition and Starbucks gift cards, and free M&Ms will be available (while supplies last) for participants who take a survey.

Drug overdose deaths in the United States topped 100,000 in the 12 months leading up to April 2021, the National Center for Health Statistics reports. Meanwhile, more than 12.3 tons of unwanted and unused medications have been collected from the Take Back containers at North Dakota law enforcement agencies, and another 7 tons have been collected through collection programs at the state’s pharmacies.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.