Advertisement

Medication take-back event in Grand Forks

UND drug take-back
UND drug take-back(University of North Dakota)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 11:00 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you have unused or expired medications to get rid of, students from the UND College of Nursing are hosting a medication take back event. It’s happening on Thursday, March 10 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the UND Memorial Union and Wilkerson Commons on the UND campus.

The event is being held in cooperation with Safe Kids Grand Forks and the UND Police Department. Organizers say they’ll accept any over-the-counter medications, including pills, creams, liquids, patches or pet medication.

“It is hard to imagine, but medications are the leading cause of poisoning in children,” said Marissa Llanes, a student in Population-Based Health. “It is not kitchen, bathroom or cleaning products, but actually things we keep in our home to help with our ailments such as pain, allergies, heart conditions or other medical issues. Every 12 days, a child in the United States dies from a medication poisoning, and we want to do our part to prevent that from occurring by removing unused or expired medications from the home and living environment.”

National Poison Prevention Week falls in March, so Safe Kids Grand Forks sponsors medication take back events. The next citywide event is on March 22 in the parking lot of the Altru Performance Center, 1375 S. Columbia Road, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Medications may be dropped off at the event in their original packaging, as all labels and other personal information will be destroyed. People who drop off medications can enter their names in a drawing for GrubHub, Impact Nutrition and Starbucks gift cards, and free M&Ms will be available (while supplies last) for participants who take a survey.

Drug overdose deaths in the United States topped 100,000 in the 12 months leading up to April 2021, the National Center for Health Statistics reports. Meanwhile, more than 12.3 tons of unwanted and unused medications have been collected from the Take Back containers at North Dakota law enforcement agencies, and another 7 tons have been collected through collection programs at the state’s pharmacies.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Butler Police Chief Jimmy Huckeba said first responders were called out Sunday evening after a...
Woman’s body found partially clothed in Devils Lake
UPDATE: Human remains found in burned vehicle identified
On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Education said it has identified 100,000 borrowers...
About 100,000 borrowers eligible for student loan forgiveness program
Mary Beth Burns recalls bizarre theft
Police: Teen girl snatched Fargo woman’s purse, broke into car in broad day light
VEHICLE BREAK-INS-MARCH 08
Residents on edge after string of vehicle break-ins at apartment complex

Latest News

The average price of gas in North Dakota is $3.89
How to make a tank of gas last longer
Valley Today Weather - March 10
Valley Today Weather - March 10
Valley Today Headlines 3-10-22
Valley Today Fast Track: March 10, 2022
Reanna Dubois
UPDATE: Grand Forks Police Department needs your help looking for missing teen
10:00PM Sports - March 9
10:00PM Sports - March 9