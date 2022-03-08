Advertisement

Man arrested in connection to string of burglaries

Shelby Whitt, of Horace
Shelby Whitt, of Horace(Cass County Jail)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 12:16 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man has been arrested in connection to a string of burglaries that took place around Cass County.

24-year-old Shelby Whitt is facing multiple charges of burglary and could face even more charges. The police says he was responsible for six commercial and industrial burglaries in West Fargo in December 2021. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office also says that deputies responded to three business burglaries in Casselton and two burglaries in Horace during the months of November and December 2021.

The West Fargo Police Department, Fargo Police Department, Moorhead Police Department and Cass County Sheriff’s Department contributed to the investigation, identification and arrest of Whitt. This case is being prosecuted by the Cass County States Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Butler Police Chief Jimmy Huckeba said first responders were called out Sunday evening after a...
Woman’s body found partially clothed in Devils Lake
UPDATE: Human remains found in burned vehicle identified
On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Education said it has identified 100,000 borrowers...
About 100,000 borrowers eligible for student loan forgiveness program
Mary Beth Burns recalls bizarre theft
Police: Teen girl snatched Fargo woman’s purse, broke into car in broad day light
VEHICLE BREAK-INS-MARCH 08
Residents on edge after string of vehicle break-ins at apartment complex

Latest News

The average price of gas in North Dakota is $3.89
How to make a tank of gas last longer
Valley Today Weather - March 10
Valley Today Weather - March 10
Valley Today Headlines 3-10-22
Valley Today Fast Track: March 10, 2022
Reanna Dubois
UPDATE: Grand Forks Police Department needs your help looking for missing teen
10:00PM Sports - March 9
10:00PM Sports - March 9