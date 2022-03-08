Man arrested in connection to string of burglaries

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man has been arrested in connection to a string of burglaries that took place around Cass County.

24-year-old Shelby Whitt is facing multiple charges of burglary and could face even more charges. The police says he was responsible for six commercial and industrial burglaries in West Fargo in December 2021. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office also says that deputies responded to three business burglaries in Casselton and two burglaries in Horace during the months of November and December 2021.

The West Fargo Police Department, Fargo Police Department, Moorhead Police Department and Cass County Sheriff’s Department contributed to the investigation, identification and arrest of Whitt. This case is being prosecuted by the Cass County States Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.