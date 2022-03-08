Man arrested for allegedly breaking into NDSU residence hall

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man was arrested for burglary after allegedly breaking a window and entering a residence hall at North Dakota State University.

On Tuesday, March 8 at approximately 4:45 a.m., Casey Dubord contacted the Red River Regional Dispatch Center claiming someone had broken into his house. Dubord told dispatchers he was leaving his house with an edged weapon.

Dubard called the dispatch center a second time, saying he was at NDSU’s Niskanen Hall. Several officers from the Fargo Police Department and NDSU Police responded to Niskanen Hall.

Someone living at Niskanen called the dispatch center to report a man who broke a window in the entryway and entered the building. A Fargo Police officer located Dubord in the 1800 block of 10th Street North. He was detained and then arrested arrested on a burglary charge.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.