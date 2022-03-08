Help raise money for the Ukrainian Red Cross by volunteering at The Ralph

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Ralph Engelstad Arena is donating $100 to the Ukraine Red Cross for each concessions stand shift filled by volunteers this weekend. It’s part of a special program to support the people of Ukraine during the March 11-12 North Dakota hockey series.

Volunteers can sign up for a Friday and/or Saturday night concessions shift by calling Karen at the Ralph Engelstad Arena at 701-777-6635 or by emailing karens@theralph.com. Shifts run from 5:00 p.m. to approximately 9:30 p.m. Friday and 4:00 p.m. to approximately 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Volunteers must be at least 16 years old.

“Volunteer groups, businesses, friends, families and individuals are all welcome to sign up” said Jody Hodgson, Ralph Engelstad Arena General Manager. “The Ukraine Red Cross is on the frontlines of the war and we want to assist their efforts while also filling a concessions need during UND’s spring break.”

Volunteer groups who have already signed up, or that wish to sign up for this weekend can still work at the normal concessions volunteer rate benefitting their own organization.

