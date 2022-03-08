Hank Williams Jr. coming to Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A popular name in country music is coming to the Alerus Center in Grand Forks.

Hank Williams Jr. will be performing on Sunday, May 29 with ACM New Female Artist of the Year, Lainey Wilson.

Tickets will go on sale on March 11.

Williams Jr. has sold more than 70 million albums throughout his career spanning five decades.

Some of his more notable hits include ‘A Country Boy Can Survive,’ ‘Family Tradition,’ and ‘All my Rowdy Friends’ to name just a few.

